The UN Holocaust Day Farce

…Likewise, this day has come to be marked by banal speeches that cheapen the day.

They are routinely banal. They barely reference what happened to not only the six million dead but the six million survivors, homeless, alone in the world, with no money, no livelihoods.

Today’s UN-invented day, and therefore a poisoned enterprise from the git-go, has corrupted the term Holocaust when, since 1945, it had attached exclusively to the Jews and Jews only. Yes, other groups, Gypsies, sodomites and socialists were murdered, but the record of the Wannsee Conference launching the Final Solution targeted the Jews as their primary victims…