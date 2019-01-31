Shai ben-Tekoa

The Malha Mall in Jerusalem
Jan
31

The Goyim’s Endless Sniping

  Thursday - January 31, 2019 3:38 PM EST

Excerpt from this day’s program:

…Lying on my desk are five news items about goyim attacking us, thank G-d not physically but verbally. A half dozen nations in the so-called Temporary International Presence in Hevron, the TIPH contingent of 64 personnel led by and heavily financed by Norway, objected to being expelled by the Government of Israel because they not only serve no good purpose but are antiJews, evident in their obvious hostility to the Jewish community and fashionable siding with the poor, poor “Palestinians” who suffer from the Jews.

Of the 64 there are also Danes, Swedes, Swiss, Italians and Turks. Then there are two international, that is, multinational organizations who attacked us this week. Amnesty International and another surely useless hot air factory called the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean. Beats me what their work is if it can be called work. I imagine these are diplomats who convene for a few weeks or days each year lodging in the finest hotels, eating at the best restaurants…
Categories : Sha'i ben-Tekoa ~ Webcasts
