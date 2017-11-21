Closing Down the PA Office and Weird Sex

Excerpt from this day’s program: …At one point in our history, the news that the PLO office in Washington, open since 1994 as part of the heavenly Oslo Peace Delirium, has been ordered shut would have caused a firestorm of protest here among the Enlightened. Twenty years ago, say, there would have been outrage in Israel where the Enlightened often say, “Everyone knows what a final solution will look like, two states for two peoples,” and closing that office does nothing to advance that sublime goal. That was the fantasy that created the Palestinian Authority, and here its office in Washington was just shut down for violating American law…