Shai ben-Tekoa

Username is EMAIL ADDRESS

DPP Webcasts

DPP Info

Netanya By the Sea

Essays

The Negev

News

Commentary

The Malha Mall in Jerusalem
Dec
24

A Political Earthquake?

  Sunday - December 24, 2017 2:07 PM EST

Internet Radio

Excerpt from this day’s program:

…Here is Mahmoud Abbas sounding like the progressive, pluralistic Pope of Reform Jews Rabbi Rick Jacobs. O, those terrible, exclusivist Orthodox Jews.

Abbas complained that the US has “ignored that East Jerusalem is part of the occupied state of Palestine, an occupied city where church property in the future is being threatened by the occupier and groups of Zionist fundamentalists.”

And I find it astounding that this man has had and continues to receive from otherwise civilized and sane people polite respect.

I think it helps that he is clean-shaven. No keffiya on his head, wears a suit and tie, and thus projects the image of a civilized, indeed educated, indeed awarded a PhD in History for his winning thesis there was no Holocaust.

The guy is a soulmate of David Irving. And now that relations appeared to be severed, we can return to a more sober analysis of our endless self-defense without any more delusions of a “Palestinian” people with rights to statehood…
Categories : Sha'i ben-Tekoa ~ Webcasts
Northern Israel
Netanya
RSSTwitterFacebookYoutube

Free Audio Excerpt

Sha'i Video

On Amazon.com

Phantom Nation

DPP FAQs Audio

Tel Aviv

Archives