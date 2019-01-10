Shai ben-Tekoa

What’s It All About, Israel?

  Thursday - January 10, 2019 5:47 PM EST

Excerpt from this day’s program:

…In 1967, when Israel routed the Jordanians, the schoolbooks in use were of course full of classic Jew-hatred and of course were removed and replaced by the approved Arab texts used in Israel’s Arab schools. For those who don’t know, the Arabs learn in separate schools. “Horrors! Apartheid!”

But what is the alternative? To deny them an education in their own language by forcing them to go to schools in which the language of instruction is Hebrew? Do that and the Enlightened will scream bloody murder…
