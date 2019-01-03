Trump’s Latest Bull’s Eye

…I suppose one top story today might be the day’s Donald Trump quote “Iran can do what it wants in Syria.”

More hysteria from those hysterically envious of this successful man. He has agreed to slow down the withdrawal of the 2,200 US troops in Syria to pay his respects to his critics, however uncomprehending when Donald Trump also said Syria was a country of “sand and death.”

G-d bless you, Donald Trump for speaking the truth and wanting to pull US troops from Syria because he loves those troops and does not want to die for this killing field of a state…