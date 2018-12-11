Their Homicidal Envy

Excerpt from this day’s program: …How they hate us, so many in the world, and no less the Hamitic Ishmaelites on Sunday evening who thought it was a good idea to drive by a group of Jews waiting at a bus that the Jews built, along a road that the Jews built, and rake the group with gunfire. Seven were wounded. Most will do okay. Newlywed husband Amichai Ish-ran, 21, took two rounds in the legs and is expected to do all right. If not his bride, Shira Ish-Ran, also 21 years old and 30 months pregnant. She was raced to Shaarei Tzedek hospital in Jerusalem, the doctors there decided to remove the baby and ever since have been fighting for his life, as his young wife and mother fights for hers. This beautiful young Jewess was hit in the abdomen and her future as of this writing is unknown…