The Pathetic Poles and the Death Penalty

Excerpt from this day’s program: …You remember, how the old pinball machines when you hit them too hard went “Tilt!” and shut down. Well sometimes I think the very idea of the Jews in too many human minds wrecks their brain waves or something and they wind up believing and saying the darndest things about Jews. Take, for example, a top story in Israel today, the words of the Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki, I think, at the Munich Security Conference yesterday in response to a question from Israeli journalist Ronen Bergman. He related how his mother escaped and survived after overhearing Polish neighbors planning to reveal her location, but with the new law pending in Poland, he can be arrested in his country for suggesting there were antisemitic Poles. The prime Minister said Poland will not punish people who say there were Polish perpetrators, as there were Jewish perpetrators, as there were Russian perpetrators, as there were Ukrainian perpetrators not only German perpetrators. Of course everybody in Israel, starting with the prime minister expressed their outrage at this lunatic festival of moral equivalence, this attempt at saying everybody perpetrator the Holocaust, including the Jews…