The Menace of American Jewry

Excerpt from this day’s program: …Well, last webcast was entitled “Thieves!” exclamation point, and I guess I’m still pondering that symptom of antiJew insanity in our time, the respect the world pays to this obvious perversion of recorded history that is absolutely silent on any “Palestinians” living in Palestine from time immemorial. Here is Fatah in 1989, Yasir Arafat, Chairman of the Board, with whom those fools Rabin and Peres believed they could cut a deal, broadcasting this thoroughly mendacious account, this fake history, and see how the world, worst of all official Israel, has gone along with and tolerate this monumental lie on a par with Holocaust Denial. Both are corruptions of the historical record…