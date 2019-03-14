The Golan IS Occupied Syrian Territory

Excerpt from this day’s program: …Interesting name, Canaan, whose first three letters in Hebrew form the verbal root kaf nun ayin, commonly used in the Nifal and Hifil conjugations. Lehekana is to surrender, give up, go down on one’s knees in submission. In the Hifil, lehakhnia is to defeat someone, make him go down on his knees. And one may argue that the Canaanites were the lowest of the low who submitted to every ugly, human reflex, urge and behavior. Sort of like today’s liberals who smile on infanticide as a woman’s right, they practiced human sacrifice and among its victims were many children. They, of course, were also into every sexual perversion of the proper use on one’s reproductive and excretory equipment…