The English and the Jews

Excerpt from this day’s program: …So this will be the English webcast. For sure, after us Jews, the English have a special relationship to the Eretz Yisrael, dare one say an Esavian relationship. There is that old Hebrew belief that Esav sonai leyakov, meaning Esau hates Jacob, shorthand for Esau’s eternal hostility toward his fraternal twin, but no less Esav has other character traits that could not be more admirable. He is after all Israel’s twin brother, son of the same mother and father, Rivka and Yitzhak. Some think the origin of the ethnic name Briton comes from the Hebrew brit, or in the Ashkenazi pronunciation, bris, meaning covenant. There was a time in history when serious thinkers in England pondered the possibly they were one of the lost tribes…