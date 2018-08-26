“Jews Don’t Love Death!”

Excerpt from this day’s program: …Palestinian Nationalism is this generation’s format for hating and snarling at Jews for being the Chosen People. In this generation, the AntiJew cloaks himself as a supporter of the self-described Ancient Palestinians victimized by the Jews who stole their land from them – and never mind photographic evidence from the earliest years of photography that exhibits the desolation of the Eretz Yisrael in the generation before the birth of the modern resurrection of the Promised Land by Jews. Herman Melville in 1857 called this country, a caked depopulated hell. Mark Twain ten years later said it “sits in sackcloth and ashes.” After 1840, when the Turks for the first time since the Crusades allowed Christians to visit and Christian countries to open consulates, Cooke’s Tours would eventually organize trips for tourists to the Holy Land, to Syria as it was called, because there was no jurisdiction under the Muslims called Palestine. My book opens with the list of 55 national and communities living in Israel in 1905 not one of them called Palestinian…