Shai ben-Tekoa

Username is EMAIL ADDRESS

DPP Webcasts

DPP Info

Netanya By the Sea

Essays

The Negev

News

Commentary

The Malha Mall in Jerusalem
Aug
26

“Jews Don’t Love Death!”

  Sunday - August 26, 2018 1:34 PM EST

Internet Radio

Excerpt from this day’s program:

…Palestinian Nationalism is this generation’s format for hating and snarling at Jews for being the Chosen People. In this generation, the AntiJew cloaks himself as a supporter of the self-described Ancient Palestinians victimized by the Jews who stole their land from them – and never mind photographic evidence from the earliest years of photography that exhibits the desolation of the Eretz Yisrael in the generation before the birth of the modern resurrection of the Promised Land by Jews. Herman Melville in 1857 called this country, a caked depopulated hell. Mark Twain ten years later said it “sits in sackcloth and ashes.”

After 1840, when the Turks for the first time since the Crusades allowed Christians to visit and Christian countries to open consulates, Cooke’s Tours would eventually organize trips for tourists to the Holy Land, to Syria as it was called, because there was no jurisdiction under the Muslims called Palestine. My book opens with the list of 55 national and communities living in Israel in 1905 not one of them called Palestinian…
Categories : Sha'i ben-Tekoa ~ Webcasts
Northern Israel
Netanya
RSSTwitterFacebookYoutube

Free Audio Excerpt

Sha'i Video

On Amazon.com

Phantom Nation

DPP FAQs Audio

Tel Aviv

Archives