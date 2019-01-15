Jewish ID: What’s It All About?

Excerpt from this day’s program: …And today the top story in Israel was Benny Gantz’s first utterance about anything in Israel, he who wants to contend with Netanyahu, and it concerned nothing material: standard of living, state of health care like the shortage of doctors; or on foreign affairs, how better to manage our lives surrounded by wild asses of men. No, he came out against the so-called Nationality Law that said nothing of the Druse community that as a soldier he fought alongside with and saw their ultimate sacrifice for the State of Israel. Who can argue with that? But on a deeper level, this classic IDF general’s behavior is in a class with the words of the Deputy Chief of Staff Yair Golan on Holocaust Day of all days insinuating that Israelis were on the cusp of becoming Nazis and presumably persecuting the “Palestinians” instead of handing over Judea and Samaria…