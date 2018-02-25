Shai ben-Tekoa

Israel’s Intolerable Tolerance

  Sunday - February 25, 2018 2:20 PM EST

Excerpt from this day’s program:

…And I say it is a national Israeli disgrace that no one stands up and says, “J’accuse.”. This is man is delusional. These claims are complete fictions; they are bogus claims, fraudulent. The entirety of the Palestinian National movement is one big fat, antisemitic lie meant to justify hating and murdering the Jews in this generation and that no Israeli, no public Jewish leader answers this lunatic Mahmoud Abbas is a shand, a Jewish shame…
