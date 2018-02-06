Shai ben-Tekoa

Israel’s I.D. Needs a Reset

  Tuesday - February 6, 2018 2:29 PM EST

Excerpt from this day’s program:

…Rabbi Itamar Ben-Gal, 29, ten years older than his Arab assassin, a rabbi, a teacher, a husband, a father, pictures of whom we saw today smiling, happy with his family, like the pictures of the Rabbi Raziel a month ago also the victim of an Arab murderer enslaved to his Jew-hatred.

And maybe one of the reasons some people hate us to death is their envy of healthy, happy, successful Jewish families. Another rabbi slain. A new Jewish widow. Four new Jewish children made orphans…
Categories : Sha'i ben-Tekoa ~ Webcasts
Archives