Israel Played for a Sucker

Excerpt from this day’s program: …Friday morning, Haaretz headlined, “Details of cease-fire emerge: Israel to rebuild Gaza, do prisoner swap, with Hamas.” Then the text: “Three senior Israeli official told Haaretz that the understanding includes six main clauses, comprehensive cease-fire the reopening of Gaza’s border crossings, an expansion of the permitted fishing zone; medical and humanitarian assistance; resolving the issue of captive soldiers and civilians, a broad reconstruction of Gaza’s infrastructure with foreign funding and discussions about sea and airports.” In a word, this is the mugging of Israel. Starting March 30, the Muslims in Gaza began attacking with intent to damage Israel’s defense barrier, Israeli property, as well as trying to kill Israeli soldiers with rocks and Molotov cocktails. Then came the fire kites and balloons, but now Israel is now prepared to buy off the mugger, get him to stop by offering these inducements like medical and humanitarian assistance. Apparently, we haven’t given them enough, and never mind the years of Gazans getting free medical treatment in Soroka Hospital in Beersheva…