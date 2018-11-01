Hevron Forever

Excerpt from this day’s program: …So it is about time for the good news this week that, after 16 years, another building will be built in Hevron on land that was Jewish property in 1929 when Muslims butchered 69 Jews, mostly delicate, non-threatening, not even Zionist Haredi yeshiva boys as part of the three-day pogrom in Mandatory Palestine when Jews were pounced upon and murdered like what happened to Ari Fuld, hy’d, in several locales for a total of 137 dead. Then after the massacre, the British Mandatory government claimed it could not defend the Jewish community in Hevron, so in addition to the gore, bloodshed, death and funerals, the entire Hevron Jewish community was expelled from King David’s first capital which became completely Judenrein until 1967. Then along came the Six Day Miracle War, and all of a sudden Hevron was in Jewish hands for the first time since before the birth of Christianity, let alone Islam…