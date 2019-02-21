Gantz Abominates

Excerpt from this day’s program: …This morning yours truly woke as usual to the first news from the old Kol Yisrael station that the Lapid party Gantz party decided to unite to defeat Prime Minister Netanyahu whom they loath because of their ugly envy of him. One of Bibi’s great strengths is his verbal defense of the country in perfect American English, especially in use with every foreign diplomat. I doubt Benny Gantz can hold a candle to him in this regard. Worse, antz finally exposed himself, at least to me, on Tuesday when he debuted his party list at the Tel-Aviv Fairgrounds and, to my mind, spewed outright lies about Benjamin Netanyahu. He mocked the prime minister, the people’s choice, and thus indirectly mocked them too by calling him “the ruler” as if he is some kind of Napoleon. He actually said, “When I lay in muddy foxholes with my soldiers on frozen winter nights, You, Benjamin Netanyahu, left Israel to improve your English and practice it at luxurious cocktail parties. On the day I commanded the Shaldag combat unit in life-threatening operations on enemy soil, you, Benjamin Netanyahu, worked your way bravely and determinedly between makeup sessions in television studios. While I trained generations of commanders and fighters, you took acting lessons in a New York studio. In a month and a half we will all choose between a ruler who has English from Boston, heavy makeup and luxury suits and an Israeli leadership which is real, caring, authentic and not phony.” Notice the double mention of Bibi’s English because post-Jewish Israelis like him suffer from a neurotic attachment to English, which they see on a higher plane their own old-fashioned Hebrew…