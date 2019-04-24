Shai ben-Tekoa

Bernie Sanders, AntiJew

  Wednesday - April 24, 2019 2:32 PM EST

Excerpt from this day’s program:

…Bernie Sanders reminds me of the Communists I knew at Columbia University in the 1960s, some of whom went on to become SDS terrorists. I found them all second-rate intellects who at some level of unawareness knew they were second-rate and dreamed of Communism as the answer, a society in which there is no competition between people and no one is richer than anyone else. A society in which merit and achievements play no role. There is no role for excellence. There is no penalty for being second rate…
