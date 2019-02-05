Shai ben-Tekoa

Username is EMAIL ADDRESS

DPP Webcasts

DPP Info

Netanya By the Sea

Essays

The Negev

News

Commentary

The Malha Mall in Jerusalem
Feb
05

American Jewish Demise

  Tuesday - February 5, 2019 6:01 PM EST

Internet Radio

Excerpt from this day’s program:

…In 1928, the Conservative movement in America, at the time the largest community, estimated that the American Jewish population that year was 4.8 million.

Today the Jewish population has dishonestly been reported to 5 or so million for many years, never changing. This is the figure produced by the Reform’s in-house demographer Steven Cohen, who was recently sacked after decades of employment for sexual harassment, that inadvertently is evidence of the demographic Holocaust in the US since 1928. Had the American Jewish community reproduced like gentile Americans over the last 91 years, there should be way more than 5.5 million, over 12 million, which is another way of saying that more Jews were lost in the US in the 20th century than in Europe during World War II. The infamous Holocaust…
Categories : Sha'i ben-Tekoa ~ Webcasts
Northern Israel
Netanya
RSSTwitterFacebookYoutube

Free Audio Excerpt

Sha'i Video

On Amazon.com

Phantom Nation

DPP FAQs Audio

Tel Aviv

Archives