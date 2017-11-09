Always the Bad Guys

…You all know yours truly is endlessly fascinated by the thinking of antiJews, how their minds work, which I think is one of the most important characteristics of the human race that needs to be driven from the world, like crippling and fatal illnesses. AntiJew thinking has been as destructive to society as any war and famine.

World War II over its six years’ duration saw the destruction of 60 million lives and a case can be made that one major driving force for this war was Jew-hatred. The Nazis were bent on overrunning the whole world and in the process murdering every Jew they encountered until the whole world was Jew-free.

Seen in this light, many more gentiles died than Jews. Germany alone lost 8 million people…