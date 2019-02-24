AIPAC as Symptom

Excerpt from this day’s program: …How many wars have been fought over who owns Jerusalem? How many countries have ruled here? Let’s see besides the Jews, the Assyrians, Babylonians, Persians, Greeks, Romans, Byzantine Christians, Arabs, Ayyubid Kurds, Mongols and Mamelukes, who were former slaves who rebelled, Ottoman Turks, the English. And ever since the contemporary State of Israel came into being in 1948, the United Nations has been the scene of chronic Israel-bashing by the nations of the world assembled. And they do that, of course, because they believe they have the moral right to tell us, we have no right to our because we stole it from the Ancient Ones and must return at least some of it so they can have the independent state they have been dreaming of for thousands of years during which they perpetually denied the independent state they dreamed of. As the Jews had to be compensated for the Holocaust and were by being given a state, so the Ancient Ones must have one too. This is the narrative inside the council of nations, a.k.a., the high-ceiled imposing chamber of the United Nations General Assembly, the assembly of all mankind that believes it has the moral right to dictate what goes on this country, not the Jews, who are illegitimate, criminal colonial invaders…