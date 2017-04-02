Why Bibi Makes Me Angry

Excerpt from this day’s program: …On Friday, JPost reported that the Arab states are drafting another wacko UNESCO resolution. Last October, Israel was branded an occupying war criminal for its presence in the Old City of Jerusalem and now this new resolution will appeal to UNESCO’s Executive Board to declare Israel’s presence in west Jerusalem to be illegal too. This text will also declare Rachel’s Tomb outside of Bethlehem to be the tomb of one Bilal bin Rabah a Muslim princess or something. If you remember, when the barbarians overran and trashed Joseph’s Tomb in Shechem 17 years ago, they claimed it was the tomb of an Arab sheik, and never mind even the Romans wrote of Joseph’s Tomb. Ishmael was a thief and his seed are thieves. This new UNESCO draft resolution set for a vote on May 1 will also pronounce the Tomb of the Patriarchs in Hevron to be “an integral part of Balestine” which of course belongs to the Balestinians. This is the great shortcoming of Prime Minister Netanyahu. He might remind the world that Islam itself is the theft of Jewishness and that for centuries before 1967 the Muslims would not let us enter the tomb of our patriarchs. These people are thieves. Just as our Sages taught us…