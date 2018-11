…It took centuries for the Children of Israel to be victorious over the Philistines. The last mention of them in Tanakh is in the reign of Khizkiyahu/Hezekiah, almost 800 years after the invasion of the Land of Canaan under Joshua. The Phlistim were there through the period for the Judges, the story of David and Goliath, and for centuries to come.

So maybe 70 years is not so bad…