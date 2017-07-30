Shai ben-Tekoa

The Malha Mall in Jerusalem
Jul
30

What Intifada?

  Sunday - July 30, 2017 5:52 PM EST

Internet Radio

Excerpt from this day’s program:

…Is the glass half-empty or half-full? One way of looking at this information produces a sad ordering of the endless attempts to murder Jews here, and that is the motivation of every stone thrower.

Or, if you remember the last webcast, the prediction was for a massive day of rage because Israel dared to shut the Temple Mount for a day to Believers and to install electronic devices to monitor Believers at their holy site. Weren’t we expecting another intifada like the last one?

If so, that was one false alarm. This list I just gave you is nothing…
