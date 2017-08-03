What Herzl Never Envisioned

Excerpt from this day’s program: …It was Herzl’s second book that this newspaperman and playwright wrote, Old-New Land as he called it, in which he let his creative writer’s imagination imagine a better, indeed a wonderful future for Jews in their own state in Zion. Trouble is, he never let his imagination explore the possibility of the kind of news story we are used to, like yesterday’s latest murder attempt of a Jew by a homicidal Muslim lunatic acting like an wild jackass infected with rabies. Knife in hand in a supermarket, a 21st century supermarket in Yavneh, maybe you saw the video from the security camera, this crazed wild beast on two feet for no reason pounced on a Jew and knife in hand began stabbing and plunging and slashing. The wounded Jew tried to defend himself and get away but the wild ass of a man with knife would not let him, stabbing, and slashing. Theodor Herzl, the oh-so dejudaized Reform in Vienna, never seemed to imagine a future for Zionism with Islam as it really is factored…