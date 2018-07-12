What Gazans Really Want and Need

Excerpt from this day’s program: …Yesterday, the entire groups of nine Democratic congressmen and women in Washington on the House Foreign Affairs Middle East Subcommittee demanded that President Trump provide more details of his decision to seriously cut the money given to the Muslim Brotherhood in Gaza Strip and the Fatah gang described as the Palestinian Authority in Ramallah, and, of course, roughly half of the letter-writers were born into the Jewish nation, non-observant of course, and therefore driven to communicate they feel no particular identification with Israel. On the contrary, the letter expresses their concern for the society that everyday launches fire into Israel. Today, a helium balloon landed on a Jewish home in Sderot. Yesterday, there were some three dozen fires. And they are writing letters…