Those Darned Israelis

…So a top story today was the exposure to the cameras of the smiling Muslims assassin of Ori Ansbacher, named for Arafat who for sure told police, “I entered Israel with knife because I wanted to become a martyr and murder a Jew. I met the girl by chance.”

And in the MSM a news item continued “On Sunday, the Shin Bet announced that the murder was a nationalistically motivated terror attack.”

Excuse me, but the word martyr is a religious term. And the smiling murderer did not say he wanted to murder an Israeli. That could be a Muslim or Christian with citizenship.

No, he did note even say he wanted to murder a Zionist, which was a nationalist movement lacking a religious dimension. No, the aspiring religious martyr wanted to murder a Jew, and for sure his scripture does not lack for nasty things written about the Jews. Indeed, one verse calls them a Believer’s greatest enemy…