This Land Is Our Land

…Two days ago another Jew, another Jewess, was butchered. literally, stabbed many times to death by a Muslim who, the MSM here in Herzlandia call a “Palestinian.” Ori Ansbacher, 19, was pounced upon a 29-year-old descendent of Ham, Ishmael and Muhammad who gloried in his own hundreds of murders of Jews by chopping off their heads.

The MSM citing the police said it seems to have been a “nationalistic” crime, meaning the perpetrator was a “Palestinian” and the victim an Israeli. Israelis have yet to grasp the murderer was a Muslim and his victim a Jew…