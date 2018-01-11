Shai ben-Tekoa

The Malha Mall in Jerusalem
Jan
11

Thirsty For Our Blood

  Thursday - January 11, 2018 4:05 PM EST

Excerpt from this day’s program:

…A gangster-style drive-by shooting. One Hamite from Hell driving the car, the other with an assault rifle leaning out of the passenger side window, spraying the Jew at wheel in the drive-by.

And I called it a ritual not a terrorist attack, because “terrorist” I think is a terrible word, because it is untrue. A terrorist is a devotee of terrorism, when there is no such thing unless we imagine a cult of murderers for fun who just revel in murdering people at random, when that is not the case. The murderers do have an ism, an ideology that drives them. Its name is Islam. So I prefer not calling what happened yesterday a terrorist attack but an “Islamic attack.”
