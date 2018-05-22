The Twelve Demands

Excerpt from this day’s program: …Two weeks ago today, President Trump delivered that punch-in-the-nose speech to Obama, Kerry and their friends in Iran cancelling their evil handiwork. And yesterday the new, 70th Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced America’s demands for peaceful relations with Iran, 12 of them, like the 12 Tribes of Israel, in a list that gladdened hearts in Israel as evidence that President Trump really means it when he declares his determination to defang this Islamic gargoyle of a regime Iran. The 12 demands are each one a potentially fatal blow to what this regime represents, versus the Europeans who do not care if Iran builds the atomic bomb the mullahs joke about dropping on Tel-Aviv. They are running around today trying to figure out how to perpetuate their commercial relations with this generation’s successor state to Germany’s Third Reich…