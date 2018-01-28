The Sabra’s Flight from Jewishness

Excerpt from this day’s program: …That is what the founding fathers of Zionism wanted. Their Zionism emerged in any age drunk with Darwin, Marx, the Enlightenment’s shedding of Christianity, what Marx the opiate of the masses. That is what religion was. And for too many Jews, the shedding of Christianity provided an opportunity to shed one’s Jewish identity in Europe when for thousands of years, being Jewish meant permanent oppression, humiliation, expulsion, armed robbery basically. Was it like that every day for thousands of years? Of course not. Like the beating of the human heart, expanding and contracting, the rise and fall of the tides, the waxing and waning of the phases of the moon, Jewish history had periods of quiet and prosperity. Precisely because they were allowed to prosper, periodically they became tempting targets for outrageous taxes and pogroms to steal the wealth they had accumulated. Also, thanks to the stupidity of the Catholic Church that outlaw all money-lending at interest, the Jews were forced to become the money-lenders because without this, an economy cannot thrive. The Jews were forced to be the bankers and then were hated for being the bankers, the shylocks, the moneylender. This went on for centuries…