The Sabbath: The Prime Directive

Excerpt from this day’s program: …Although they are commonly misnamed in English as the Ten Commandments, the first three are largely expressions of belief, which is an internal, spiritual matter and directed at individuals. The commandments that actually command doing something, not just believe or think something, really kick begin with the fourth, which is Keep/Guard the Sabbath, which requires doing many things on Friday and other days of the week; the Sabbath is not only about the Sabbath but for preparation it required on other days. It is of such importance, it precedes the 5th commandment: honor thy father and mother. And if one’s father and mother do not perpetuate Sabbath observance, their children owe them less respect than if they did. So much for the first tablet. Why didn’t G-d engrave all ten commandments on one tablet? Clearly because he wanted the Children of Israel to see a separation between the first set of five and the second set…