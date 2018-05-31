Shai ben-Tekoa

The Malha Mall in Jerusalem
May
31

The Periodicity of Terror

  Thursday - May 31, 2018 2:18 PM EST

Program Link: Who is the woman who attacked man for putting on tefillin?
Excerpt from this day’s program:

…It seems the latest, murderous temper tantrum of our homicidal Muslim neighbors has abated. Again, as in 2014, we hit them hard and eventually they cried uncle. They never cry “Peace!” They cry Hudna! meaning “Cease-fire!”

They stop and lick their wounds and will lie low again until the next outburst. I wonder what a study of the periodicity of these bloody outbursts might reveal. Maybe there is some kind of internal clock-like mechanism like that found in a 17 year-cicada which could help us predict the next eruption…
