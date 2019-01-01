The Pathetic NY Times

Excerpt from this day’s program: …This is the country at which the world spits its venom. Take, for example, the behavior of the New York Times on Sunday, commonly a big day for the Enlightened to relax with this newspaper, enjoy brunch, and read the latest aggression against the only Jewish state in the world, and last Sunday the Times really outdid themselves. They published their investigation into the death of an Arab Muslim woman medic Gaza which included, the investigative research working with 1,000 crowd-sourced photos and videos of the scene, examining the autopsy report, conversations with friends and relatives, interviews with thirty key witnesses. This woman was in a crowd of Arabs in Gaza and IDF investigation allows that she made have been hit by a ricocheting bullet, or fragment of a bullet, vs. the Times considered judgment that the shooting was reckless at best, and possibly a war crime, for which no one has yet been punished. You get the picture? The Times invested all those calories and energy, analyzing hundreds of videos, interviewing dozens of witnesses all of which could mean that one Israeli soldier deliberately murdered this innocent Balestinian…