The Malha Mall in Jerusalem
Aug
24

The PA as NGO

  Thursday - August 24, 2017 7:41 PM EST

Excerpt from this day’s program:

…Since the Palestinian Authority, this massive welfare scam, is built on the fantasy of a Palestinian people, it is no surprise that these poorly educated sons and grandsons of illiterate Bedouin marauders have no new ideas about the future. They said that without a “political horizon” — this was Shimon Peres’s euphemism for being paid off with independence in Judea and Samaria — there is no point in continuing as the PA.

They never have anything constructive to say. It is always just whining and demanding and threatening and insulting Israel. The PA is nothing but another NGO supported by world antiJewry who believe in the right of Balestinians to kill Jews because the Jews stole their country from them.

The Palestinian Authority is one big welfare scam…
