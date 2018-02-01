The Irish and the Poles

Excerpt from this day’s program: …In reading through all of 19th century German Jewish historian Heinrich Graetz’s six-volume history of the Jewish people, I never knew how awful the Catholic clergy was. As today in our time, we discovered that these superficial celibate conquerors of the normal male sex drive are underneath riddled with predatory pedophiles, so it seems that much of their work century in and century out was snarling at Jews, preaching how evil we are from their pulpits and pressuring the secular authority to drive us out, or denying them numerous professions and ways to make a living, forcing them to be rag pickers and hated money-lenders…