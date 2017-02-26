The Hidden Dimension

Shai ben-Tekoa

  Sunday - February 26, 2017 5:34 PM EST

Excerpt from this day’s program:

…So last webcast I brought up and not for the first time my admittedly outside the box opinion of those who smash headstones in Jewish cemeteries. This is incredibly primitive behavior, true madness. Men who do this are truly enslaved to dreadful thoughts and feelings about Jews that drives them to such bizarre behavior requiring the expenditure of so much energy driven by their uncontrollable hatred of Jews, which is inseparable from their totally twisted perception of Jews.

Consider what happened in a suburb of Paris last week. A car being driven by two Jews wearing skullcaps was forced off the road by a car containing Muslims screaming at them, “Dirty Jews! You are going to die!”
