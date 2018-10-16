The Enemy Within, II

Excerpt from this day’s program: …Just look at the news stories featuring antiJew Jews in Israel and the States today. In England, they write for the Guardian, though one never hears of such types in the French media. Interesting. That is where in recent years 50,000 Jews had literally to flee their homes, and if they owned them, probably sold them at fire sale prices in order to get out as fast as possible because their locations had been overrun by violent anti-Semites of the classical Muslim variety…