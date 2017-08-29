The Enemy Within

Excerpt from this day’s program: …Notice too in his comment, something interesting that reminded me the war in Viet Nam. It was the Communist North’s commander in chief Giap who said that among the most important allies in the war against America were the anti-war protestors in the States. And what Guterres is saying here is that his views, the views of enlightened humanity in the UN organization, are nothing but the views your pro-Palestinians, who are anti-Israeli, anti-Zionist, ultimately antiJew who daily fill the pages of the Haaretz, soul-sister publication of the New York Times for its hostility to true, religious Jewishness and the world’s only, tiny, independent Jewish state in a part of the Holy Land, with the Enlightened accusing Israelis of having too much land, and the Arabs not enough…