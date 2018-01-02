The Black AntiJew Heart of Islam

Excerpt from this day’s program: …Well the top story in Israel was the top story everywhere in the global village concerned with international affairs: the violence in Iran, where they have started using live fire against the agents of the regime which did not happen in 2009. In Israel, the debate in the government was how to respond. In the five days since the riots began, the prime minister said nothing. Yesterday, he finally did. The argument was to support or not support. One fear was that the mullahs in Teheran would use Israel’s support as proof Israel was behind it, which the tyrants there Khameini and Rouhani have already said. Of course they would say that, for they are priests of Islam whose scripture contains 114 chapters arranged by the number of verses in each chapter, starting with No. 2. (No. 1 is just a couple of verses of creed) so starting with No. 2, that is the longest chapter in the Quran. No. 3 is some verses shorter, and so on all the way to the end. So discounting the first sura, a corruption of the Hebrew word, shura, the first and longest sura in the Quran is called Baqara and it is a trumpet blast at the Jews. That is how central Jew-hatred is to Judaism…