Shai ben-Tekoa

Username is EMAIL ADDRESS

DPP Webcasts

DPP Info

Netanya By the Sea

Essays

The Negev

News

Commentary

The Malha Mall in Jerusalem
Jan
22

Thank God, It Could have Been Worse

  Sunday - January 22, 2017 7:35 PM EST

Internet Radio

Excerpt from this day’s program:

…Let us pray: that the eight-year long nightmare of rule by a secret agent of the Muslim Empire, enemy of Western civilization, led by the USA, and inspired by Israel, does not have long lasting effects. President Trump has already started signing executive orders cancelling the enemy agent’s executive orders. I hope he does not get writer’s cramp signing hundreds of the Evil One’s evil edicts.

And one can only wonder how long it will take for mainstream American politicians, pundits and historians to speak truth about this man, that when he said he wanted fundamentally change America, that was because as a Muslim, he does not like America…
Categories : Sha'i ben-Tekoa ~ Webcasts
Northern Israel
Netanya
RSSTwitterFacebookYoutube

Free Audio Excerpt

Sha'i Video

On Amazon.com

Phantom Nation

DPP FAQs Audio

Tel Aviv

Archives