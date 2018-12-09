Rituals of Hate and Abuse

Excerpt from this day’s program: …The Prophet Yeshayahu a/k/a Isaiah who lived here some 2,600 years ago, said “For from Zion will go forth the law, and the word of G-d from Jerusalem” and it is that truth the world, like Adam and Eve those first rebels in human history, is at war with when they curse and murder Jews. In fact, the nations of the world have proven that over and again, over the last more than 40 years of a Biblical generation, by refusing to condemn people who murder Jews at random in the name of their victims, the indigenous, ancient Palestinian people. I cover this in my book, how the UN has never been able to draft a definition of terrorism acceptable to World AntiJewry led by the Arabs and Muslims and corrupt, degenerate Western leftists who support them. The Judeo-Christian West has always supported criticisms of PLO and Hamas-type Jew-killing as terrorism, vs. the rest of mankind that says that terrorism is terrorism only when perpetrated against everyone in the world, except Jews. With Jews, what in others countries is terrorism, in Israel is not. It is acceptable even laudable…