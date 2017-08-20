Rejecting the Promised Land Today

Excerpt from this day’s program: …Last Thursday in Israel, we were treated to another episode in the endless soap opera of the Jewish people refusing to possess the land of Israel, in particular Judea, its most Jewish territory. Like the generation of the desert that did not want to enter the Promised Land, the Jews in the State of Israel for fifty years now have never even voiced the desire to keep all the land taken in the Six Day War as of right. It has been the Israeli ethos since then, shared by the great middle of the people, that Judea and Samaria can be used to buy peace. The two-state solution is the fantasy that Israel can buy peace by evacuating Judea and Samaria. It has been the dream of centrist Israelis to sell back, so to speak, Judea and Samaria but of course not all of it. And the fantasy continues that the Arabs will eventually go along with that. They will accept the fact that not all of what was lost in 1967 will be returned; they will in exchange for most of Judea and Samaria, turn into friendly, cooperative neighbors. Peace will blanket the land…