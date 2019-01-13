Shai ben-Tekoa

Pompeo vs. BHO

  Sunday - January 13, 2019 3:18 PM EST

Excerpt from this day’s program:

…First the speech by Secretary of State Pompeo delivered at Cairo University, the locale itself making a statement. Before getting to the substance of his remarks, one remembers the taqqiya of Obama’s speech in Cairo ten years ago sponsored significantly not by the government of Egypt but both Cairo University and Al-Azhar, the nursery of every major Muslim terrorist cult leader, Haj Amin al-Husseini, Osama bin Ladin, Sheikh Ahmed Yassin, etc., and significantly the locale was Al-Azhar, though the double sponsorship resulted in the White House website citing just Cairo University. And to this day too many news sites reported Obama spoke at Cairo U., when he did not…
