Passivity is No Option

Excerpt from this day’s program: …You know Ben-Gurion Airport is now judged world-class, and if you’ve ever wondered why the departures hall is built the way it is, a long rectangular space with very high ceilings, the reason for the extra expense in materials to raise such high walls and a ceiling is to minimize any explosion in the hall and homicidal Muslim maniac might manage to pull off. That’s who are enemies are. They were also on display after the murders on Friday morning in their textbook indignation and finger-point at Israel and the occupation as the party responsible. This was the first time this has happened since 1967, Arabs committing homicidal terror on the Temple Mount itself, which exposes the easy connection Muslims make between holiness and murder. For these barbarians, last Friday’s latest Jerusalem attack was another holy act of murdering Jews at random and expecting to be killed in the act, which is also the height of Muslim piety. Kill yourself Muhammad, and while you are at it, murder as many Jews as you can. This is Islam at its purest in action. Not that Israel is ready to accept that…