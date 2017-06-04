Nathan Thrall, A New LTF

Excerpt from this day’s program: …This is the face of antisemitism in this generation, only a Nathan Thrall surely does not see himself as guilty of that. Commonly among Jewish antiJews of his stripe, they profess to the world and themselves their concern for the Israel they otherwise cherish and therefore are doubly aggrieved by Israel’s mistreatment of the victims of the Zionist movement. Nathan Thrall, in other words, has swallowed like a communion wafer the post-Holocaust ideology of Palestinian Nationalism that has taken the place of Nazi-like anti-Semitism. In his mental universe, Israel is the aggressor, oppressor and criminal actor in the drama, and that is because he has never burst the balloon of Palestinian Nationalism, this generation’s successor no less to the deicide charge. Palestinian Nationalism is this generation’s successor as well to Marxist antisemitism according to which Jew-bankers run the world economy. They love wars because that is when they make their biggest profits, don’t care how many people die for their greed, and their goal is monopolizing the world’s money supply so that they hog all the money in the world and reduce everyone else to being their impoverished, economic slaves…