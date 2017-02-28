Shai ben-Tekoa

Username is EMAIL ADDRESS

DPP Webcasts

DPP Info

Netanya By the Sea

Essays

The Negev

News

Commentary

The Malha Mall in Jerusalem
Feb
28

Mixing the Sexes, Mixing Good and Evil

  Tuesday - February 28, 2017 7:17 PM EST

Internet Radio

Excerpt from this day’s program:

…Oslo could not have come about without the suspension of horror at the deeds of Arafat and Mahmoud Abbas, the signers of the Oslo documents on the White House lawn with those two old reds Rabin and Peres. Surely as leaders privy to all the secrets, they knew what only recently became public, that the Olympic Games massacre was a Fatah operation, in which even Abbas, normally outside the loop for terror operations, participated, in which the Israelis captured and bound in their dormitory watched as Yosef Romano was castrated.

They must have known this and yet chose to shake hands with these evil men, these men as sick with Jew-hatred as any in our history.

How they could bring themselves to do this is beyond yours truly’s comprehension…
Categories : Sha'i ben-Tekoa ~ Webcasts
Northern Israel
Netanya
RSSTwitterFacebookYoutube

Free Audio Excerpt

Sha'i Video

On Amazon.com

Phantom Nation

DPP FAQs Audio

Tel Aviv

Archives