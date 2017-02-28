Mixing the Sexes, Mixing Good and Evil

Excerpt from this day’s program: …Oslo could not have come about without the suspension of horror at the deeds of Arafat and Mahmoud Abbas, the signers of the Oslo documents on the White House lawn with those two old reds Rabin and Peres. Surely as leaders privy to all the secrets, they knew what only recently became public, that the Olympic Games massacre was a Fatah operation, in which even Abbas, normally outside the loop for terror operations, participated, in which the Israelis captured and bound in their dormitory watched as Yosef Romano was castrated. They must have known this and yet chose to shake hands with these evil men, these men as sick with Jew-hatred as any in our history. How they could bring themselves to do this is beyond yours truly’s comprehension…