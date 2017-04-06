Shai ben-Tekoa

Username is EMAIL ADDRESS

DPP Webcasts

DPP Info

Netanya By the Sea

Essays

The Negev

News

Commentary

The Malha Mall in Jerusalem
Apr
06

Lost Our Moral Compass

  Thursday - April 6, 2017 8:14 PM EST

Internet Radio

Excerpt from this day’s program:

…There is good and there is evil. There is evening, there is morning. There is man, there is woman, there is north, there is south, there is left and there is right.

And it is no coincidence that the directional right is synonymous with the moral right, same word, versus left, in the political sense, which signals its opposite.

In the history, the term left referring to a political position dates to the French Revolution when the Jacobins, ancestors of the modern Left, sat on the left side of the Assemblee chamber. This was the faction that guillotined people for insufficient virtu which in their context meant holding less than the most revolutionary, politically correct opinions…
Categories : Sha'i ben-Tekoa ~ Webcasts
Northern Israel
Netanya
RSSTwitterFacebookYoutube

Free Audio Excerpt

Sha'i Video

On Amazon.com

Phantom Nation

DPP FAQs Audio

Tel Aviv

Archives