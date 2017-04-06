Lost Our Moral Compass

…There is good and there is evil. There is evening, there is morning. There is man, there is woman, there is north, there is south, there is left and there is right.

And it is no coincidence that the directional right is synonymous with the moral right, same word, versus left, in the political sense, which signals its opposite.

In the history, the term left referring to a political position dates to the French Revolution when the Jacobins, ancestors of the modern Left, sat on the left side of the Assemblee chamber. This was the faction that guillotined people for insufficient virtu which in their context meant holding less than the most revolutionary, politically correct opinions…