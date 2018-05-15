Liquidate Gaza

Excerpt from this day’s program: …I find it fascinating how these Muslims think, how they reason. We warn them not to approach the barrier. They do, we shoot as we said we would, and the narrative emerges that our soldiers shot and killed innocent people, peaceful protestors, with no mention of their aggression, of their firing lethal projectiles at our soldiers inside our own country. The narrative in the minds of these intellectually stunted Muslims overlooks Muslim aggression, chapter one of the story, and begins always in Chapter 2 with the Jews killing Arabs as if at random…